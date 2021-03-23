Uganda + 4 more
WFP Uganda Country Brief, January 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
7,890 mt of food assistance distributed
USD 6.3 million in cash transfers made
USD 108 million six months (January – June 2021) net funding requirements
1,216,180 people assisted in January 2021
Operational Updates
Support to refugee communities
As part of WFP’s expansion of the cash-based transfer (CBT) modality for food assistance and its digitalization, refugees in Kyangwali and Nakivale refugee settlements were trained to improve their financial literacy. The training aimed at empowering refugees to be self-reliant as well as improving their understanding on how to access and use financial services, enabling them to make sound decisions to achieve their financial goals. As WFP is including an increasing number of refugees to benefit from CBT, training and sensitization appears crucial in order to mitigate risks related to financial transactions and to address protection concerns about the potential misuse of cash by the recipients. The training programme targets 31,336 groups (313,364 individuals) in one year through six training cycles. An assessment of the financial literacy of the targeted population surveyed over 1,200 households (600 households per settlement). In total 460 groups were trained, and WFP intends to translate into local languages the different sensitization material to ensure a broad understanding by all the refugees.
Due to funding shortages, WFP decided to further reduce food rations to 60 percent of the full ration for both CBT and in-kind food assistances to refugees from February onwards. This is a 10-percen reduction from the 70 percent ration that was introduced in April 2020. WFP in partnership with UNHCR and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) sensitised refugees in all settlements on this ration reduction. Through engagement with refugee leaders such as refugee welfare councils (RWC), block leaders, Food Management Committees, religious and community opinion leaders in the West Nile, key actions were taken to mitigate protection issues that emerge in families due reduction of rations.
Under its food assistance for assets (FFA) programme, WFP received funding from Germany/BMZ to implement the Isingiro Irrigation Project aiming at irrigation to three villages: Rushasha, Rugaga and Masha in Isingiro District. WFP works together with the Isingiro District Local Government and engages with prospective vendors to undertake hydrological studies and drilling works. The works commenced in January and are being executed by ICON Projects Limited.