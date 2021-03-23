WFP Uganda Country Brief, January 2021

As part of WFP’s expansion of the cash-based transfer (CBT) modality for food assistance and its digitalization, refugees in Kyangwali and Nakivale refugee settlements were trained to improve their financial literacy. The training aimed at empowering refugees to be self-reliant as well as improving their understanding on how to access and use financial services, enabling them to make sound decisions to achieve their financial goals. As WFP is including an increasing number of refugees to benefit from CBT, training and sensitization appears crucial in order to mitigate risks related to financial transactions and to address protection concerns about the potential misuse of cash by the recipients. The training programme targets 31,336 groups (313,364 individuals) in one year through six training cycles. An assessment of the financial literacy of the targeted population surveyed over 1,200 households (600 households per settlement). In total 460 groups were trained, and WFP intends to translate into local languages the different sensitization material to ensure a broad understanding by all the refugees.