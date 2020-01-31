WFP Uganda Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

14,100 mt of food assistance distributed*

US$ 3.8m cash-based transfers made

US$ 67.3m six months (February 2020 – July 2020) net funding requirements

1.5m people assisted* in January 2020

Operational Updates

• Throughout January, WFP continued its lifesaving operation, assisting 1.2 of Uganda’s 1.38 million refugees with unconditional food and cash transfers to meet their basic food and nutrition needs. WFP reached approximately 450,000 refugees with US$ 3.8 million cash assistance. Together with the United Nations Capital Development Fund and to support refugees’ path to financial inclusion, WFP developed a tailored financial literacy toolkit which was used by partners to train more than 1,600 refugees in Rwamwanja, Nakivale and Kiryandongo settlements.

Additionally, WFP established four food distribution points and 16 waiting sheds in Adjumani and Rhino Camp refugee settlements to promote safety and dignity during the food distribution operation and minimize protection risks for beneficiaries.

• In the West Nile region, WFP met with local government representatives from Madi Okollo, Yumbe and Koboko districts to consult on priority areas of intervention around social protection system strengthening. WFP’s intervention to protect access to food and nutrition, improve resilience and minimize reliance on humanitarian response, while supporting the development of efficient social protection systems was among topics discussed.

• Following the conclusion of the biometric registration of people living in the Karamoja region, conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD) and district local governments, WFP provided its first formal status update to the National Single Registry (NSR) Steering Committee. During the consultation, WFP also engaged in a strategic dialogue on the utilization of this data to support the government digital identity management agenda in Karamoja and its social protection objectives.

• In September 2019, WFP undertook a mid-term review (MTR) of the Country Strategic Plan (2018-2022) with the objective of evaluating progress made thus far, consider its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), and inform the design of the National Development Plan III.

The MTR report, which was produced in January, included recommendations aimed at improving strategic and operational decision-making within WFP’s operations in Uganda.