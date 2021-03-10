WFP Uganda Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

6,461 mt of food assistance distributed

USD1.9 m cash transfers made

USD 129 m six months (December 2020 – June 2021) net funding requirements

912,565 people assisted in December 2020

Operational Updates

Nutrition support in Karamoja Region

WFP started implementing its blanket supplementary feeding programme (BSFP) in Moroto and Napak Districts in Karamoja sub-region. The implementation follows results from the Food Security and Nutrition Assessment (FSNA) carried out by WFP and UNICEF in March 2020, which indicates that global acute malnutrition (GAM) prevalence in Moroto has increased beyond the emergency threshold of 15 percent and stands at 17.2 percent, requiring immediate nutrition support and assistance.

At least 29,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWGs) and children aged 6 to 59 months were enrolled into the BSFP. Distributions started in Moroto and reached a total of 7,054 people in December and will be extended to Napak in January. A ration of 100 grams of SuperCereal Plus per person per day is distributed.

In addition to the provision of nutritious food items to prevent malnutrition, the intervention includes other activities such as screening, counselling, referrals to other key programs and activities, social and behaviour change communication, micro-nutrients and vitamins supplementation, immunization, and deworming of children.

Following the approval of the revised integrated management of acute malnutrition (IMAM) guidelines by the Ministry of Health (MOH), WFP trained over fifty district health workers, staff, and cooperating partners in Karamoja region on the new guidelines. To ensure that all health workers supporting the community-based supplementary feeding sites get trained, WFP is engaging with the Ministry of Health to roll out trainings on the revised IMAM guidelines.

The implementation of the inception activities for the multiyear project “Strengthening shock-responsive systems in Karamoja” (2020-2022) was completed. The 4 million EUR project is funded thanks to the DEVCO Pro-Resilience Action (Pro-ACT) initiative. The project aims at improving the capacity and systems of national and local stakeholders to generate and disseminate accurate, timely and actionable early warning information as well as to effectively prepare for and manage food shocks based on early warning information and to provide early response to shock-affected households in Karamoja. The project also includes other activities such as improving skills and assets of communities and households in Karamoja, enhancing their capacities to manage seasonal variability and reduce risk of shocks.