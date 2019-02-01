WFP Uganda Country Brief, December 2018

In Numbers

15,365 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2.1 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 30.5 m six months (January – June 2019) net funding requirements

1.2 m people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

• Three-year Karamoja Nutrition Programme (KNP) launched: WFP started implementing a three-year nutrition programme in Karamoja aimed at reducing recurrent acute malnutrition among children aged 6-59 months, and pregnant and nursing women through an adaptive approach that strengthens local health systems and ensures that Government takes leadership and ownership of the results. The launch of the project follows a nine-month pilot implemented between February and September 2018 across the eight districts through WFP’s mother-to-child health and nutrition and community-based supplementary feeding programmes. The Karamoja nutrition programme will be implemented through a joint partnership with the local health centres, district local Governments and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

• Roll out of biometric food assistance collection procedures: In order to complete the roll out of the new food assistance collection procedures across all the thirteen rural settlement areas, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and WFP started implementing the new procedures in Adjumani settlement area in Northern Uganda in December 2018. Refugees are biometrically verified by scanning their iris and fingerprints before their food assistance entitlement is issued ensuring effectiveness, accountability and transparency.

• The roll-out of the new food assistance collection procedures in the remaining zones (1 and 3) of Bidibidi settlement in West Nile was delayed after localized violence broke out. The OPM, UNHCR and WFP have initiated dialogue to address concerns of some refugees that are related to the reduction of food assistance centres. Due to the greater infrastructure requirements of the new food assistance collection procedures, the initial 189 food assistance centres were consolidated into 87, in line with a SPHERE standard of keeping distance moved by refugees below 10 km. WFP is working with refugee communities and its partners to accommodate refugee needs while maintaining cost-efficiency.

• WFP served 979,773 refugees using the new food assistance procedures in December 2018, with 215,185 refugees receiving unconditional cash transfers and 764,688 refugees receiving in-kind food assistance.

• Ebola preparedness actions: No Ebola cases were reported in Uganda as of 31 December 2018, however, people showing symptoms similar to Ebola were isolated, tested and treated before discharge. In addition, a joint monitoring mission was conducted by United Nations World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and WFP to assess levels of Ebola preparedness in Western Uganda. The mission noted that adequate preparedness measures are in place in the five high risk districts of Bundibugyo, Bunyangabu, Kabarole, Kasese and Ntoroko in the region. Moreover, the mission also highlighted that districts closer to Uganda’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo including Kisoro, Kanungu and Rukungiri require more monitoring and screening facilities to reduce the risk of spread.

• In December 2018, WFP continued to operationalize standard operating procedures for Ebola preparedness related to food assistance by training cooperating partners and WFP staff on infection prevention and control (IPC). Through the WFP Health Advisor, an assessment was made to establish the levels of IPC adherence at food assistance centers in Kyangwali settlement area in Western Uganda. Kyaka II and Kyangwali settlement areas were identified as high risk since both host large numbers of Congolese refugees.

• Launch of three pronged approach (3PA) at community level: Isingiro district local Government in partnership with WFP hosted the first ever community-based participatory planning session as part of the last series of the 3PA roll out in December 2018. Over 450 technical leaders from 10 sub counties participated in the workshop in which community action plans were developed to guide livelihood programming in Isingiro, a hosting district of Nakivale settlement area in Western Uganda.