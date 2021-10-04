WFP Uganda Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

6,317 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 1.25 million in cash-based transfers

USD 85.82 million six months (September 2021 – February 2022) net funding requirements

1,111,517 people assisted in August 2021

Operational Updates

Support to refugees

• WFP continued to engage with different stakeholders to implement a geographic needs-based resource prioritization for general food assistance (GFA) for refuges: assistance will start from November onwards as an interim solution before a further prioritization of beneficiaries is implemented in collaboration with the UNHCR. An increased ration of 70 percent of the food basket will be provided in the settlements of Bidibidi, Lobule, Palorinya, Imvepi and Rhino. An unchanged ration of 60 percent of the food basket will be provided in Adjumani, Kiryandongo and Palabek. A decreased ration equivalent of 40 percent of the food basket will be provided in Kyaka, Kyangwali, Nakivale, Oruchinga and Rwamwanja. WFP and UNHCR, together with the Joint Hub for Targeting and Programme Excellence, continue to advocate for more resources to ensure refugees receive appropriate food assistance.

• WFP started to implement cash-based transfers (CBT) in the Palorinya refugee settlement where beneficiaries will receive the 60 percent cash assistance (19,000 UGX per person per month (approx. USD5.20)). The introduction of cash assistance was accompanied with sensitization on financial literacy to empower refugees to be self-reliant and to improve their understanding of the various ways of accessing and using financial services, including enabling them to make sound decisions to achieve their financial goals. Market facilitation activities are ongoing in all refugee settlements and host districts through engaging stakeholders, market actors, trader associations, etc to promote market functionality as well as enabling smallholder farmers to benefit from formal markets.

Support in Karamoja Region

• WFP provided a protective ration (provided as a Lean Season Response (LSR) when Food stocks dwindle and poor families regularly skip meals) ration to 63,726 beneficiaries in Kaabong, Kotido, Moroto and Napak through both in-kind food distribution rations and cashbased transfers. A total of 22,014 beneficiaries received in-kind food assistance while 41,712 people received a hybrid assistance.