WFP Uganda Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

13,305mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 3.2m cash-based transfers made

US$ 99.4m six months (September 2019 – February 2020) net funding requirements

1.45 million people assisted in August 2019*

Operational Updates

• Overview: In August 2019, WFP supported 1.45 million people in Uganda. WFP’s operations mainly focused on refugee response with 1.14 million refugees receiving food and nutrition assistance. In Karamoja, WFP provided school meals to 148,000 school-going children and implemented nutrition activities for 19,055 children aged 6-59 months, as well as pregnant and nursing mothers. WFP also continued to support 26,000 smallholder farmers to access markets and participate in agriculture training.

• Karamoja response: WFP has received contributions for drought response in Karamoja from DFID, Canada and ECHO. WFP is preparing for distributions of protection rations to families with malnourished children, pregnant and nursing mothers, as well as targeted food assistance to the most vulnerable people in the worst hit district of Kaabong in September.

• Ebola preparedness and response: The Uganda Ministry of Health reported a case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Uganda. A nine-year-old female of Congolese origin with EVD was identified while crossing the border to Uganda on 28 August; confirmed positive for Ebola Virus on the 29 August and died on 30 August 2019. No other Ebola cases have been reported since this incident. WFP is providing supply chain services and expertise to the Ministry of Health and WHO, while food assistance has been requested for the EVD patients as well as suspected cases in the hospital.

• Partnerships: WFP is set to develop multi-annual strategic partnerships meant to maximize the impact of WFP’s General Food and Nutrition Assistance to refugees. The period of the assistance will be from 2020-2022.

• Nutrition: As part of strengthening nutrition governance, WFP facilitated the western region multisectoral technical coordination workshop on nutrition. The workshop involved district nutrition focal persons, District Health Officers (DHOs), and production officers. The partners and districts agreed to review all district nutrition action plans to ensure all multisectoral approaches were integrated in the action plans. WFP also supported the review of the Isingiro District Nutrition Action Plan (DNAP). To improve programme quality, WFP continues to support training of health workers in maternal, child health and nutrition.

• Resilience: Drawing participants from various WFP Country offices and international universities including Iraq, Tanzania, Jordan and Ethiopia, WFP together with Makerere University successfully undertook a Seasonal Livelihood Programming (SLP) workshop in Moroto/Karamoja. SLP aims at strengthening the design, planning and implementation of longer-term resilience building programmes, developed in partnership and aligned to national and local priorities.