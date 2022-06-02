WFP Uganda Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

7,328.5 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 3.08 million in cash-based transfers

USD 57.54 million six months (May 2022 – October 2022) net funding requirements

1,536,657 people assisted in April 2022

Operational Updates

** Support to refugees**

• The influx of refugees into Uganda continues to rise, with over 16,000 arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan in April alone. Despite funding shortfalls, WFP continues to provide high energy biscuits (HEBs) to newly arrived refugees at the points of collections and hot meals at transit/reception centres. About 100,000 new refugees are projected to enter Uganda by December 2022. WFP has contributed to the contingency plan under the food security sector based on this projection.

• The verification and individual profiling exercise, which began in the fourth quarter of 2021, has been completed in Group 3 settlements (Oruchinga,

Nakivale, Rwamwanja, and Kyaka) and is still ongoing in Groups 1 and 2. In Group 3 settlements, Phase 2 of prioritisation will begin in June 2022, with 25 percent of the most vulnerable receiving a 60 percent ration and the rest receiving a 40 percent ration.

** Scale-up of Cash-Based Transfers (CBT):**

• Refugees were enrolled in digital cash/Agency Banking with Equity Bank at the Bidi Bidi settlement, with 721 households (4,645 individuals). The June cycle will see the first digital cash distributions.

• Advanced financial literacy training was successfully rolled out to 4,315 individuals in the Nakivale settlement under the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Project (3,081 females and 1,234 males).

• WFP participated in an Inter-Agency cash working group event on the digitalization of saving clubs (DSG).

The event, conducted in collaboration with U-Learn,

World Vision, UNCDF, and the Livelihoods and Resilience working group, helped participants gain a better grasp of the landscape of savings groups and the criteria that should be followed before they are digitalized.

Gender, Protection and Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP)

• WFP in collaboration with UN Women had a mission to the Southwest to support the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The mission aimed to understand and document women's experiences with digital payments, identify any hurdles to women's use and uptake of digital payments, their engagement as bank agents, and devise methods to improve women's participation as bank agents. The mission also interacted with men to learn about their perspectives on women's economic empowerment, the support they provide, and their anxieties and concerns.

Strengthening national capacity for Emergency Preparedness and Response

• In Karamoja, pro-resilience and nutrition-sensitive asset creation and livelihoods (ACL) activities were implemented. The establishment of orange-fleshed sweet potato multiplication gardens in five districts, apiary farming (where 650 beehives were procured and delivered), aquaculture (where 18 fishponds were excavated in Labalangit sub-county and stocked with fish), and household vegetable gardening were among the activities.

• WFP carried out preparatory activities for the establishment of two incubation centres for livelihood activities in the Southwest area. Non-food items comprising farm tools and solar stoves for project activities were procured and delivered.

• Furthermore, project participants in Kyaka II refugee camp were elected and profiled. Approximately six acres of land has been allocated for ACL activities following stakeholder engagement in Kyaka II.

Home Grown School Feeding

• WFP procured tablets for the school feeding digitisation program, which targeted 315 schools, under the HomeGrown School Feeding (HGSF) program. WFP established a management strategy for the devices that would be used by the schools, including protocols for dealing with device losses, damages, and repairs. WFP is collaborating with technical teams from the Ministry of Education and Sports for project execution.

• On April 15, 2022, schools closed for Term One. 314 schools (280 elementary schools, 26 secondary schools, and eight tertiary institutions) received food supplies. In term one, 204,556 beneficiaries received hot meals, including 198,817 students and 5,739 support workers, teachers, and cooks. Primary school children accounted for 92 percent (182,894) of students who benefited, secondary schools accounted for 7 percent (14,056), and tertiary institutions accounted for 1 percent (1,867).

46.7 percent of the schoolchildren were females, while 53.3 percent were boys.

• In Term One, WFP distributed 2,923.23 mt of food items (cereals 2,315.26 mt, pulses 460.19 mt, and vegetable oil 147.78 mt) to schools. Primary schools received 89 percent of the food, secondary schools received 9.3 percent, and tertiary institutions 1.7 percent.