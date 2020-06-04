WFP Uganda Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

8,460 mt of food assistance distributed*

US$ 2.9m cash-based transfers made

US$ 79.2m six months (May 2020 – October 2020) net funding requirements

1.2m people assisted* WFP Uganda in April 2020

Operational Updates

• Following the COVID-19 outbreak and the containment measures undertaken by the Government of Uganda, WFP adapted its ways of operating to ensure uninterrupted lifesaving assistance to the most vulnerable populations while curbing the spread of the virus. In this context, WFP put in place different mitigation measures at refugee distribution centres, such as providing double rations and prepacked food to cover the months of May and June, and enforcing physical distancing to avoid congestion during distributions. WFP also scaled up cash-based assistance, reaching a record of 516,232 refugees and increasing efforts in market facilitation, ensuring that refugees receiving cash transfers had access to fresh and nutritious food available at fair prices.

• WFP engaged with the Uganda Red Cross Society and the Uganda Virus Research Institute to provide training on dealing with COVID-19 to district local government workers,

WFP staff, cooperating partners and volunteers.

• Following the government’s request to support urban refugees in Kampala, WFP is working to provide a 3-months cash distribution to approximately 80,000 people using mobile money. WFP is part of a task force together with UNHCR and the Office of the Prime Minister, and is participating in bi-weekly meetings to prepare for the distribution.

• WFP is supporting the district local governments in West Nile to incorporate new categories of vulnerable people in need into a short-term safety-net programme.

• WFP is maintaining acute malnutrition treatment programmes in the Karamoja region and in refugee settlements, changing the distribution frequency from biweekly to monthly to limit the risk of spreading the coronavirus and expanding the criteria for entry. Likewise, in the refugee response, WFP resumed and adjusted the Maternal Child Health and Nutrition (MCHN) Programme aimed at the prevention of stunting among pregnant and lactating women and children aged 6-23 months, distributing 2-months rations of Super Cereal Plus.

• Because of the COVID pandemic, a nationwide closure of schools is in force. Nearly 130,000 children in the Karamoja region are missing out on school meals on which they depend. WFP is considering the possibility of providing take-home rations to ensure that school children continue to receive support that addresses their food and nutritional requirements.

• WFP is mounting a regional passenger air service to ferry humanitarian and health workers across East Africa to overcome disruptions to commercial air services. The flight service, which will link Entebbe to Addis Ababa, will be running on a weekly basis from May.

• WFP provided cash livelihood support to 7,500 households in the Moroto and Kotido districts in return for their participation in establishing orchards in more than 20 schools, and building soil and water conservation structures.