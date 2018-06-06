WFP Uganda Country Brief, April 2018

In Numbers

14,424 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 2 million cash based transfers made

1 million refugees assisted

US$77 m six months (May- October 2018) net funding requirements

1.2 million people assisted in April 2018

Operational Updates

• UNHCR’s Global Distribution Tool (GDT) was successfully implemented for WFP’s cash distribution to refugees in Lobule settlement in the West Nile region of the country.

• In April 2018, UNHCR verified over 130,000 refugees in Adjumani, Bidibidi, Imvepi, Palabek and Lobule settlements. As at 27 April 2018, a total of 159,533 individuals had been verified since the biometric verification exercise began on 1 March 2018.

• Over 77,000 refugees have arrived in Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) since January 2018. Given that the Uganda Integrated Refugee Response Plan (I-RRP) estimated 60,000 new arrivals in 2018, the I-RRP will be revised based on a planning scenario of 200,000 new refugees from DRC in 2018.

• The findings from the Fill the Nutrient Gap analysis for the refugees and host communities were presented to stakeholders involved in the refugee response in Uganda. A Cost of Diet analysis was undertaken to understand the economic barriers to accessing nutritious food. The study found that there is minimal difference in malnutrition rates between refugees and host populations, however, undernutrition varies between West Nile and South West settlements.

• WFP signed contracts with three smallholder farmers’ organizations, to supply food totalling 218 metric tons.

Of this amount, 98 metric tons were signed with two small holder farmer organisations located in Karamoja.

This is the first food purchase by WFP Uganda in the region for use in WFP’s school meals program, and provides the foundation for the home-grown school meals initiative.