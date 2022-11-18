Weekly Bulletin on Outbreaks and other Emergencies: Week 46: 7 - 13 November 2022

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African region. This week’s articles cover:

Ebola Disease caused by Sudan virus in Uganda - Leishmaniasis in Kenya - Coronavirus disease in the WHO African Region

For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.

A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as recent events that have been controlled and closed.

Major issues and challenges include:

Although the number of new confirmed cases of Ebola disease caused by Sudan virus (SVD) has been slowing down over the past two weeks in Uganda, the disease has continued expanding to newly affected Districts including Jinja over the past week and Masaka in the previous week. Consequently, coordination and response mechanisms need to be quickly settled and brought to optimum in these Districts, with sufficient human, material and financial resources.

Preparedness and readiness activities remain of high concern in non-affected Districts and neighbouring countries, for early detection and rapid containment of any further expansion of the SVD outbreak. An outbreak of visceral leishmaniasis has been ongoing in Kenya since January 2020. While fatalities have been reported during the two previous years of the outbreak, there is no death reported so far in 2022. However more resources are still needed to enhance outbreak response activities given that the country is currently responding to other major outbreaks and emergencies including Covid-19, yellow fever, chikungunya, anthrax, cholera, measles, and drought.