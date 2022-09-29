Weekly Bulletin on Outbreaks and other Emergencies: Week 39: 19 - 25 September 2022

This Weekly Bulletin focuses on public health emergencies occurring in the WHO African region. This week’s articles cover:

Ebola Virus Disease caused by Sudan virus in Uganda

Monkeypox in the WHO African Region

Acute Renal illness in the Gambia

For each of these events, a brief description, followed by public health measures implemented and an interpretation of the situation is provided.

A table is provided at the end of the bulletin with information on all new and ongoing public health events currently being monitored in the region, as well as recent events that have been controlled and closed.

Major issues and challenges include: