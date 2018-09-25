25 Sep 2018

Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in Schools: National Standards in Uganda

Report
from Government of Uganda, UN Children's Fund
Published on 25 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.26 MB)

According to the Ministry of Water and Environment’s sector performance report (2017) and the Ministry of Education and Sports’ School WASH mapping (2016), the situation of WASH in Schools in Uganda is not meeting Uganda’s national standards. Meeting the national WASH in Schools’ standards is critical to children staying in school, performing well in school and keeping healthy and well, among other benefits.

This booklet details Uganda’s national standards for WASH services in school, as well as the package of WASH in School interventions needed to achieve those national standards.

