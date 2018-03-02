02 Mar 2018

A view from Uganda: 12 photos of the Congolese refugee crisis

Report
from Medical Teams International
Published on 02 Mar 2018

by Helen Manson

Right now, in this very moment, even as you read these words, there's an invisible crisis unfolding in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Refugees are leaving in droves because of violence, heading to nearby Uganda where health clinics cater to their needs.

In the past week, there have been nearly 1,000 reported cases of cholera in southwest Uganda, and the vast majority of patients are children under the age of 9. With young lives hanging in the balance, Medical Teams International is mobilizing health professionals to heal the sick and protect the vulnerable.

To shed light on this crisis, photographer Helen Manson traveled to southwest Uganda to document the experiences of Congolese refugees crossing the border.

See the photo story here

