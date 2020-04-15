VENA (Vulnerability and Essential Needs Assessment): Market Overview in Refugee-Hosting Areas of Uganda - Market Analysis March 2020

INTRODUCTION

Uganda is the top refugee-hosting country in East Africa, as well as one of the largest refugeehosting countries in the world. The current protracted refugee situation and the continuous influx of refugees from neighboring countries has led to more than 1.3 million refugees and asylum seekers currently residing in Uganda. More than 850,000 refugees have fled to Uganda from South Sudan, as well as more than 380,000 from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 39,000 from Burundi and most of the rest from Somalia, Rwanda, Eritrea, and other African countries. It is expected that the influx of refugees from DRC and South Sudan, with limited opportunity for return, will continue due to the lack of political solutions to the ongoing crises.

The high numbers of refugees in Uganda, their range of origins, their varying lengths of displacement, their different levels of income, and their differing exposure to protection risks mean that households have varying degrees of vulnerability, and this impacts their capacities to meet their essential needs.

Because of these diverse vulnerabilities and capacities, there is a need for a humanitarian delivery system that allows the type and size of assistance to individual refugees and their households to be aligned with their socioeconomic needs. There has been a growing understanding in the humanitarian response that refugees’ access to markets plays a vital role in their ability to improve their resilience and self-sufficiency. Markets provide refugee populations with the goods needed to ensure survival and protect livelihoods in the immediate aftermath of a disaster and in the longer term.

It is within this context that REACH, the World Food Programme (WFP), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) conducted a joint market assessment, as part of the Vulnerability and Essential Needs Assessment (VENA), with the aim to overcome gaps in information on the market systems within and nearby refugee settlements. The assessment explored market functionality and capacity, and specifically looked at factors related to access, availability, capacity, seasonality, and safety and security in the market. It also assessed the potential for the introduction of market-based assistance to meet essential needs from the market perspective. The assessment aimed to provide important information to potential cash actors working in the refugee response in order to inform evidence-based programming.