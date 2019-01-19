19 Jan 2019

UWA donates to Bududa landslide victims

Report
from New Vision
Published on 18 Jan 2019 View Original

By Gerald Tenywa

BUDUDA - Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has donated items worth sh10m to Bududa landslide victims, through a local church at Bukalasi.

The donation is in response to a request for garden tools made to UWA, by the victims.

Besides the garden tools asked for, food and household items like posho, beans, sugar, salt, cups, plates and clothes, too, were donated.

UWA’s Public Relations manager, Bashir Hangi, said the items will support 200 people from 34 families, staying at Bukalasi, which was the epicenter of the flash floods on October 11th, 2018.

“We are a socially responsible corporation. The people who were affected are our neighbours, without their support, it would be hard and even impossible to conserve nature on the mountains. It is a gesture of brotherhood and friendship that we extended a helping hand.”

The items were handed over by UWA Executive Director, Sam Mwandha, according to a press statement sent to New Vision by Hangi.

The Bududa District Chairperson, Watira Wilson applauded UWA for the kind heart.

“I am honoured to receive UWA in my district and I appreciate your efforts and kindness towards our people. You could have decided to ignore us since your staff have already been helping us, but you have also brought physical items and I thank you on behalf of the entire leadership of Bududa”

Over 60 lives were lost in the floods that destroyed houses, bridges and roads, displacing over 12,000 people.

