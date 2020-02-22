URCS Extends Safe and Clean Water System to the People of Nebbi and Packwachi Districts

On the 10th of January 2020, Uganda Red Cross Society with support from the Cartier Foundation through the Internal Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (lFRC) handed over Water, Sanitation and Hygiene facilities worth 1,787,100,000/= to the people of Nebbi and Packwachi districts. This was done to reduce incidences of disease outbreaks due to poor water, hygiene and sanitation practices. For long, disease such as cholera, diarrheal illnesses, malaria were rampant in these districts and claimed lives of people constantly.

The facilities that were handed over included latrines in the villages of Dhei, Boro and Panyamur, Piped water system from Namwaodho gravity flow scheme connecting to Mamba Village and bore holes in villages surrounding Abia community, in Nyaravu Sub County, West Nile. While handing over the project, Mr. Robert Kwesiga, the Uganda Red Cross Secretary General appreciated the Cartier Foundation for having extended a hand of support to Uganda Red Cross to be able to address the Health gaps in this area.

While giving his remarks, the Secretary General also encouraged the people of Nebbi and Packwach to own these resources and use them to their wellbeing.

“Nebbi is unique, it is one of those areas in West Nile region which are very dry. Although the Lake Albert region has water, the latrine coverage has been very poor and people used to practice open defecation. The water sources were always contaminated and Cholera has been rampant here. I thank the Cartier team and the IFRC for supporting our Health Interventions here. We are happy to contribute to the wellbeing of the people in this area.”

“Today, we handover this water project with hope that the people in this community, especially mothers and children will find life easier by having easier access to clean and safe water, free from diseases but also closer to their homes for their safety.” Kwesiga added.

Ms. Jameelaa, a representative from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent said that the major objective of the project is to reduce on the out breaks of water bone diseases in the recognized hot spots. “For this as the Federation, we are thankful for the work of the National Society done by the WASH team, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Water and Sewerage Corporation. Thank you for making this project a success.”

While addressing residents at the hand over event, Mr. Robert Omitto, the Pakwach district Chairperson urged the people in his community to utilize the facilities Uganda Red Cross Society has put in place with a high sense of responsibility. “Let us be responsible and use the facilities well because it is one of the ways we shall overcome diseases like Cholera. Omitto added.

Christine Omolot a resident of Bhilania Village in Nebbi district praised Uganda Red Cross Society for job well done. She explained that “I have spent 38 years here (Bhilania Village) and I had never seen clean water in our village. Diseases such as Cholera and bilharzia had become a problem. I thank Uganda Red Cross Society for helping us with clean water. May God bless you.”

Uganda Red Cross implemented and handed over this project to increase access to safe, clean and adequate safe water supply in the communities of Nebbi and Packwach in Albertine region through pipe water extension, construction and rehabilitation of broken water sources, Improving Sanitation and hygienic practices within the targeted communities through awareness sessions so that people can improve behavior for their good health. The project further targeted to improve community based surveillance and cholera management at community level through the early warning, early action mechanism, establishment of ORPs (Oral Rehydration Points) and improving the health care referral linkages with support from the trained pool of community based volunteers.

Hard ware handed over

URCS made an Extension of 6.0 kilometers Piped water system from the lake to Mamba Trading Centre, Alala centre and connection of 15 villages with a total of 150 households, three institutions (Padwot PS. Mamba S.S, Padwot Midiere Health Centre 111) serving a population of approximately 2700 people.

Hydrological site surveys, drilling, pump testing and pump installation of three boreholes located at Jafurunga, Abia – Nebbi district and Nyakiro South in Pakwach district and serving the population (1,705 persons) in Jafurunga Abia, and Nyakiro South.

Rehabilitation of 5 boreholes in the areas of Kucwiny P/S, Kucwiny HCIII, Alwala East, Nyakiro P/S and Kivuje PS.

Construction of three drainable latrines at Agwok P.S, Boro Health Centre 11 and Dei Landing Site.

Software