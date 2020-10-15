Urban assessment Kampala: Supporting policy making and aid programming in precarious urban neighborhoods hosting refugees (1st October 2020)

What is AGORA?

A localized approach for assessing needs, planning response and coordinating interventions in crisis affected territories.

Joint initiative of ACTED and IMPACT that promotes efficient, inclusive and integrated local planning, aid response and service delivery in areas affected by crisis.

1 – Identify multi sector recovery needs and localise response planning and aid delivery – Beyond sector-specific approaches

2 – Foster collaboration between exogenous aid actors, local stakeholders and public authorities – Beyond top-down interventions

3 – Technical support to municipal and city level authorities – Beyond short term strategies

4 – Direct implementation of priority interventions – Beyond fact-finding