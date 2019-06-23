Update of Ebola Outbreak in Kasese District

Kampala, 21 June 2019:— As of today, Uganda has not registered any new confirmed Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) case in Kasese District or any other part of Uganda since the last registered case one week ago. There are no new suspect cases under admission. Currently, 110 contacts to the confirmed Ebola cases in Kagando and Bwera are being followed up daily.

A total of 456 individuals have been vaccinated against EVD using the 'Ebola-rVSV' vaccine in Kasese District, Western Uganda.

The vaccination exercise is currently taking place in the 13 areas of; Buhuna 2, Bwera Hospital, Kagando 1, Kaserengete, Kayantsi II, Kirembo, Lhibira Town Council, Mushenene 2, Ndongo, Nyamambuka II, Nyamatunga, Rusese Barracks and Rwenguhyo.

The 'Ebola-rVSV' vaccine is administered to contacts to the confirmed cases and non-vaccinated frontline health and other workers, the most high risk population to protect them against the deadly Ebola - Zaire virus strain.

Yesterday, 20th June 2019, a 19 year old male patient passed on after presenting with Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (VHF) symptoms such as fever and bleeding from the mouth at China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, Naguru. Blood samples were withdrawn from the patient and sent to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) for testing . Results showed that he was negative for Ebola, Marburg, Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), Rift Valley Fever (RVF) and Sosuga. Uganda just concluded the first ever African Hepatitis Summit which attracted over 500 delegates from 25 countries across the world. In the same vein, we would like to reassure International travelers that Uganda is safe and all our national parks and tourist sites remain open and accessible to the public.

We appeal to the public and malicious individuals to desist from spreading false rumors about the Ebola outbreak generally and on social media. The outbreak is REAL and we urge all residents of Uganda to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases to the nearest health facility or call our toll-free number 0800-203-033 or 0800-100-066

The Ministry of Health appreciates all of its partners for their unwavering support in the preparedness phase and their commitment in the now response phase.