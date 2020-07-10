Uganda

Unpacking impacts of climate change and variability on agriculture, food security and incomes in Northern Uganda: A gender standpoint (June 2020)

Stakeholder opinions from seven districts in Northern Uganda

Patricia Bamanyaki and George Aogon

Key messages

  • Rain-fed subsistence agriculture is a key source of livelihood for the majority of rural households in Northern Uganda and a means to get out of poverty.

  • The roles, contribution and status of women in agriculture are disproportional to those of men in Northern Uganda, with women more engaged than men, yet with fewer resources.

  • Climate change and variability compound existing challenges of female farmers in Northern Uganda by increasing drudgery and time constraints.

  • Policy action to address climate change and variability impacts should prioritize promotion of gender-responsive climate-smart agriculture, gender transformative approaches to empower women and increase farmers’ access to productive resources.

