Uganda
Unpacking impacts of climate change and variability on agriculture, food security and incomes in Northern Uganda: A gender standpoint (June 2020)
Attachments
Stakeholder opinions from seven districts in Northern Uganda
Patricia Bamanyaki and George Aogon
Key messages
Rain-fed subsistence agriculture is a key source of livelihood for the majority of rural households in Northern Uganda and a means to get out of poverty.
The roles, contribution and status of women in agriculture are disproportional to those of men in Northern Uganda, with women more engaged than men, yet with fewer resources.
Climate change and variability compound existing challenges of female farmers in Northern Uganda by increasing drudgery and time constraints.
Policy action to address climate change and variability impacts should prioritize promotion of gender-responsive climate-smart agriculture, gender transformative approaches to empower women and increase farmers’ access to productive resources.