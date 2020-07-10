Unpacking impacts of climate change and variability on agriculture, food security and incomes in Northern Uganda: A gender standpoint (June 2020)

Stakeholder opinions from seven districts in Northern Uganda

Patricia Bamanyaki and George Aogon

Key messages

Rain-fed subsistence agriculture is a key source of livelihood for the majority of rural households in Northern Uganda and a means to get out of poverty.

The roles, contribution and status of women in agriculture are disproportional to those of men in Northern Uganda, with women more engaged than men, yet with fewer resources.

Climate change and variability compound existing challenges of female farmers in Northern Uganda by increasing drudgery and time constraints.