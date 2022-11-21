UNICEF Uganda Situation Report No. 3 (Ebola Virus Disease) - 21 November 2022

Highlights

21 November marked 66 days of responding to the Ebola outbreak since confirmation of the first case on 19 September. New cases continue to be reported, and spreading into a new district (Jinja).

48 children, adolescents and care givers accessed community based Mental Health and Psychosocial support (MHPSS) in the affected districts.

During this reporting period, 127,665 people were engaged in community dialogues to raise awareness for Sudan Virus Disease (SVD) prevention and control.

1,518 teachers and non teaching staff oriented on SVD prevention, early treatment seeking and notification.

UNICEF supported Government efforts to safely evacuate 549 (249 girls, 300 boys) school children from Mubende and Kassanda across the country after their exams.

The UNICEF SVD response plan is costed at US$18.2 million and has a funding gap of 56 per cent.

Situation overview and humanitarian needs

According to Ministry of Health (MoH) reports, 21 November marked 66 days of responding to the Ebola outbreak since the confirmation of the first case on 19 September and declaration of an outbreak on 20 September. A total of 141 confirmed Ebola cases with 55 confirmed deaths of which 11 children and seven health workers are among the confirmed deaths and 79 recoveries had been reported as of 19 November. Ebola infections are confirmed in nine districts: Jinja, Masaka, Kampala, Wakiso, Kagadi, Mubende, Kyegegwa, Kassanda and Bunyangabu. MoH attributes the spread of the virus to movements of contacts and symptomatic individuals to new areas. Bunyangabu and Kagadi districts have been dropped from the follow up list because they have completed 42 days, which is two incubation cycles of the disease without a case.

UNICEF is scaling up risk communication and community engagement to reinforce early reporting and treatment seeking and adherence to case management and infection prevention protocols such as isolation. Further focus on mental health and psychosocial support is critical for preventing and addressing stigma against families affected by Ebola and for the reintegration of survivors within the communities. The Ministry of Health, with support from partners has established an Ebola Survivor’s programme that aims to provide integrated health, psychosocial care and other services to survivors.

There are presently four operational Ebola Treatment Units (ETUs) - three in Mubende and one in Entebbe with two isolation units in Madudu and Mulago established in response to the outbreak. ETU construction in Kassanda District is on going.

The President addressed the nation on the situation of Ebola outbreak for the fourth time on 15 November 2022.The public health and social measures announced by the President of Uganda in mid October to curb Ebola transmission, will continue with intensified sensitization of the population by MoH and Local Government leaders. These include prohibition of movements into and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts, curfew (07:00pm-06:00am) and a restriction on the movement of public transport, private transport, trucks carrying logs and boda-bodas for a period of 21 days, starting 16 October 2022. All traditional healers and witch doctors were prohibited from carrying out their activities during the outbreak. The MoH issued a directive stating that all contacts to confirmed cases are not allowed to travel locally or internationally for 21 days. On 14 November 2022, Government of Uganda issued a directive for all travelers at both departure and arrival points to fill out the online digital health declaration form.