UNICEF Uganda Situation Report No. 1 (Ebola Virus Disease) - 22 October 2022

Highlights

On 20 September 2022, the Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of Sudan ebolavirus (SVD) after a case managed at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) in Mubende district was confirmed positive.

The President announced directives to support control of EVD transmission, including prohibition of movements into and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts for 21 days starting 16 October 2022.

1,150,600 people reached through accurate, cultural and gender-appropriate EVD messaging on infection prevention, early treatment and access to services since the beginning of the response.

880 packets of Ready to Use Infant Formula (RUIF) have been provided to Mubende Regional Referral Hospital and Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital to support feeding of infants in Ebola Treatment Units (ETUs).

UNICEF has supported the ETU and isolation facilities in Mubende District with WASH IPC supplies, installing 17 mobile toilets and provision of seven water tanks (10,000 litres) estimated to benefit 1,000 people.

50 people responding to EVD from District Local Government, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), cultural and religious leaders have been trained on how to report allegations on sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA).

The UNICEF EVD response plan amounts to US$18.2 million and has a funding gap of 85 per cent.

Situation overview and humanitarian needs

Uganda’s Ministry of Health (MoH) declared an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) - Sudan strain on 20 September 2022, following a positive test result for one adult male in Mubende District. There is no approved vaccine for this strain and the Government is focusing its response on supportive care for confirmed cases and stepping up testing, surveillance, contact tracing, infection prevention and control and risk communication and community engagement measures. The anticipated vaccine for Ebola Sudan strain is currently at clinical trial phase-2. The Uganda Scientific Advisory Committee is in the process of securing approval for emergency use of this vaccine.

As of 20 October 2022, the MoH had confirmed 65 cases of EVD, 26 recoveries and 27 reported deaths (case fatality rate of 42 per cent). Five children and four health workers are among the reported deaths. EVD infections are confirmed in six districts: Kampala, Kagadi, Mubende, Kyegegwa, Kassanda and Bunyangabu. Over coming days and weeks it will be important to continue to scale up community engagement to reinforce messaging around early treatment seeking and adherence to case management and infection prevention protocols such as isolation. Further focus on mental health and psychosocial support will be critical for addressing stigma to families affected by Ebola and reintegration of survivors within the communities.

There are four operational ETUs (Mubende RRH, Madudu HCIII, Entebbe and J-Medic facility in Fort Portal). A new additional ETU site is being set up in Mubende at Kaweere. There are three designated isolation centres (Mulago, Kiruddu and Entebbe).

The MoH and partners, including UNICEF, developed the preliminary costed response plan for Uganda with three planning scenarios for a period of four months. Following the first confirmed case, the MoH carried out a rapid risk assessment for planning purposes, which informed the district risk categorization as follows: Category 1 – epicentre; Category 2 – high risk – presence of probable or confirmed case; and Category 3 – moderate risk – rest of the country. As a result of this assessment, five districts were classified under category 1/very high risk and 15 under category 2/high risk.

The President of Uganda has so far addressed the nation twice to update the population about the EVD outbreak including prevention and control measures, and reassure them. He appealed to the public to remain calm and follow guidance from health workers rather than seeking help from witch doctors, traditional healers and religious leaders as they are not able to treat EVD; emphasizing that only trained health workers should handle suspected and confirmed cases. To address the continued rise in Ebola cases, on 15 October, the President announced restrictive measures to support the control of EVD transmission, including prohibiting movements into and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts, curfew (07:00pm-09:00am) and a restriction on the movement of public transport, private transport and boda-bodas for a period of 21 days, starting 16th October 2022.