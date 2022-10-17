UNICEF Uganda Response Report (Ebola Virus Disease) - 12 October 2022

Situation Overview

Uganda Ministry of Health (MoH) declared the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) - Sudan strain outbreak on September 20, 2022, following a positive test result for one adult male in Mubende district. The case was locally developed, not imported. Onset date for the outbreak is 1st September 2022.

Key Highlights

• EVD infections have so far been confirmed in five districts of Kagadi, Mubende, Kyegegwa,

Kassanda and Bunyangabu.

• The epicentre continues to be Mubende district with 46 confirmed cases.

• An additional 16 districts are at high risk whereas the rest of the districts in Uganda are categorized as moderate risk.

• Surveillance teams from MoH have been deployed in all at risk districts.

• There is currently one operational Ebola Treatment Unit (ETU) at Mubende RRH and a specialized facility to handle health worker cases at J-Medic facility in Fort Portal district. Entebbe and Naguru ETUs have been activated in Kampala.

• On-site mobile testing laboratory was deployed in Mubende with six hours turnaround time for samples.

• Daily National and District Task Force (NTF/DTF) meetings are on-going.

• The response is coordinated by a multi-stakeholder National Task Force (NTF) co-chaired by MoH and WHO. UNICEF provides support to both national and district level Task Forces.