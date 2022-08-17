UNICEF Uganda Karamoja Response Report (July 2022)

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

• The prevalence of acute malnutrition among children in Karamoja is at a serious level (13.1 per cent) with Moroto (21.9 per cent) and Kaabong (19.6 per cent) being the most affected.

• A total of 22,740 children with severe wasting in the region require urgent treatment.

• Main drivers are food insecurity (over the last three years, food insecurity in the sub-region has increased from 29 per cent in 2020 to 55 per cent in 2022); diarrhea and fever/malaria associated with rainy season which compounds the situation of already malnourished children.

• As part of the initial response to the worsening malnutrition situation, UNICEF aims at increasing coverage for outpatient and-and in-patient therapeutic care through mass community-level screening for acute wasting and integrated community out-reaches especially for the hard-to-reach communities in the region.

• To improve access to safe drinking water, UNICEF will rehabilitate 40 boreholes from 4 districts of Moroto,

Karenga, Nabilatuk and Kabong alongside sanitation improvement intervention.