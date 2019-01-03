UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report - November 2018

Highlights

• No Ebola case has been reported in Uganda despite the persistent influx of refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and regular trade activities across the DRC/Uganda border. This is largely attributed to the intensive Ebola prevention and preparedness efforts by the Ministry of Health and partners, including UNICEF. Over 100,000 people, including 35,000 children, were reached with messages on signs, symptoms, prevention and control of Ebola by UNICEF and the Uganda Red Cross Society.

• Uganda continues to host over 700,000 refugees and asylum seekers from South Sudan, nearly 285,000 from DRC, over 33,000 from Burundi and 50,000 from Somalia, Rwanda and other countries.

• Over 800 unaccompanied and separated children received alternative care services in South Sudanese and Congolese refugee settlements; approximately 1,000 children and adolescents accessed formal or informal education; and 48,000 people accessed appropriate sanitation facilities in refugee hosting districts.

• The overall number of children admitted for severe acute malnutrition has reduced significantly over the last two months from over 1,700 to 934 and currently at 485.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

The Government has developed the Uganda 2019-2020 Refugee Response Plan (RRP) to maintain Uganda’s asylum space and preserve equal and unhindered access to its territory; implement protection processes that promote the full enjoyment of rights and uphold international protection standards; and ensure that Uganda’s refugee response paradigm progressively shifts from care and maintenance to inclusion and self-reliance. UNICEF contributed to its development.

Disease outbreaks:

Ebola preparedness and response As of 26 November 2018, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre of the Ministry of Health (MoH) had not confirmed any cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Uganda. Comprehensive surveillance continues in all communities, health facilities and at formal and informal border crossings in all of the 28 at-risk districts.

MoH and district authorities, with support from partners, continue to identify and isolate alert cases, with blood samples taken for testing to the Uganda Virus Research Institute.

According to the MoH and the World Health Organization (WHO), and in line with the EVD National Preparedness Plan, there is need to strengthen Ebola infection prevention and control interventions in all high-risk districts to reduce the transmission of infections. UNICEF is working closely with community leaders and local structures to communicate on the disease and orient local populations on actions they should take to prevent contracting and spreading it.

Other outbreaks

Since the beginning of the year, 20 cases of, and six deaths from, Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) have been reported in Kakumiro, Isingiro, Kiboga, Kiryandongo, Nakaseke and Sembabule districts; 35 cases of, and 18 deaths from, Rift Valley Fever (RVF) had been reported in 17 districts; 364 measles cases were reported in 79 districts, and 167 cases of Rubella in 36 districts.

Following the confirmation of a dengue fever case on 27 November, the Ministry of Health has instituted epidemiological linking and enhanced contact tracing for the case. No cholera cases were reported in November.