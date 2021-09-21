UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No.4 (July - August 2021)

Highlights

As of 26 August, 98,814 polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-confirmed COVID19 cases (male 57 per cent; female 43 per cent) were recorded, including 2,985 deaths (case fatality rate 3.0 per cent), with a cumulative total of 119,915 cases that include 21,101 positive rapid diagnostic tests.

222,930 people were affected by drought, floods, landslides, heavy storms and fire outbreaks from January to August 2021.

630,964 children and women received essential health care services, including immunization and prenatal, postnatal, HIV and gender-based violence care.

27,057 (12,230 male, 14,827 female) individuals have benefitted from community-based mental health and psychosocial support as part of the COVID-19 response.