Uganda

UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No.4 (July - August 2021)

Highlights

  • As of 26 August, 98,814 polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-confirmed COVID19 cases (male 57 per cent; female 43 per cent) were recorded, including 2,985 deaths (case fatality rate 3.0 per cent), with a cumulative total of 119,915 cases that include 21,101 positive rapid diagnostic tests.

  • 222,930 people were affected by drought, floods, landslides, heavy storms and fire outbreaks from January to August 2021.

  • 630,964 children and women received essential health care services, including immunization and prenatal, postnatal, HIV and gender-based violence care.

  • 27,057 (12,230 male, 14,827 female) individuals have benefitted from community-based mental health and psychosocial support as part of the COVID-19 response.

  • Cumulatively, 100,356 people accessed safe water of appropriate quality for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene.

