UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No.2 March to April 2021

Highlights

Through the COVAX facility, the Government of Uganda received 864,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in addition to 100,000 doses received as a donation from the Government of India. The vaccination campaign which started in March vaccinated 354,734 people as of 30 April 2021.

901,272 children and women, including 82,090 refugees, received essential health care services like immunization and prenatal, postnatal, HIV and gender-based violence care.

5,975 individuals, including 4,177 children (2,183 girls, 1,994 boys) and 1,798 caregivers (805 female, 993 male) benefited from community-based mental health and psychosocial support as part of the COVID-19 response.

Cumulatively, 85,488 people accessed appropriate quality of safe water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene.