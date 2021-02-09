Uganda
UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9: January-December 2020
Highlights
- In 2020, Uganda had a cumulative total of 35,216 COVID-19 cases, including 11,733 recoveries and 251 deaths.
- By 31 Dec. 2020, Uganda was home to over 1.4 million refugees and asylum-seekers, of which 59 per cent were children.
- In 2020, flooding displaced 102,671 people and affected 799,796 more through the destruction of homes, crops, and infrastructure, and the disruption of livelihoods.
- In 2020, with support from UNICEF, over 371,000 children were vaccinated against measles, over 1.3 million children received vitamin A supplementation, over 50,000 children accessed psychosocial support services, and over 78,700 children received with early childhood education.
- In 2020, 157,763 people were provided with sufficient quantities of water for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene.
- In 2020, 2,510 HIV-positive pregnant refugee women received treatment to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV.