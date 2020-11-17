UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8: September – October 2020

Highlights

• Uganda confirmed a total of 12,495 cases of COVID-19 among Ugandan nationals as of 31 October 2020. Reported cases included 854 health workers and 423 children. A total of 111 COVID-related deaths (with a case fatality rate of 0.9%) were reported, including four health workers.

• A total of 147,572 people were reached with sufficient quantities of water for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene from January through October 2020.

• The Government of Uganda, with support from UNICEF, provided vitamin A supplementation to 528,412 children, psychosocial support services to 31,068 children, and ensured that 1,591 HIV-positive children continued to receive antiretroviral treatment during the period from January through October 2020.

• A cumulative total of 6,029,388 children and women continued to receive essential health care services, including immunizations, prenatal and postnatal care, and HIV services, in UNICEF-supported health facilities during the COVID-19 period from March through October 2020.

• UNICEF provided critical WASH supplies to flood-affected communities in 11 districts, benefiting 29,057 people , during the period from January through October 2020.