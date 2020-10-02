UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7: July-August 2020

Highlights

• Uganda confirmed 3,074 cases of COVID-19 among Ugandan nationals during the reporting period; the majority of cases were in males (86 per cent). Uganda’s cumulative COVID-19 caseload included 1,699 recoveries, 32 deaths (with a case fatality rate of 1.0 per cent), and 86 cases in children (representing 2.8 per cent of the country’s total caseload).

• A cumulative total of 4,790,000 children and women continued to receive essential health care services—including immunizations, prenatal, postnatal, and HIV services, and care for gender-based violence—in UNICEF-supported health facilities during the COVID-19 period from March to August 2020.

• The Government of Uganda, with support from UNICEF, provided Vitamin A supplementation to nearly 408,000 children, psychosocial support services to over 24,800 children, and ensured that 2,078 HIV positive pregnant women continued to receive treatment to prevent mother-to-child transmission; data covers the period from January to August 2020.

• As of August, a total of 116,000 people were reached with sufficient quantities of water for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene.

• UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) is 67 per cent unfunded, while the COVID-19 appeal has a funding gap of 66 per cent