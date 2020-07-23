UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6 - June 2020

Highlights

• Uganda confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on 21 March 2020. As of 29 June, Uganda had a cumulative total of 899 COVID-19 cases, including 819 recoveries and zero deaths.

• Uganda is home to over 1.4 million refugees and asylum seekers as of June 2020, of which 59 per cent are children. By the end of the reporting period, 21,213 new refugees had arrived in Uganda, which represents 34 per cent of the expected refugee influx for 2020.

• During the reporting period, flooding displaced 24,335 people and affected an additional 176,620 people through the destruction of homes, crops, infrastructure, and the disruption of livelihood activities.

• The Government of Uganda (GoU), with support from UNICEF, vaccinated over 162,000 children against measles, provided Vitamin A supplementation to nearly 275,000 children, psychosocial support services to over 24,000 children, and promoted access to early childhood education to over 35,500 children.

• Cumulatively, from January to June 2020, 82,837 people were reached with sufficient quantities of water for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene.

• UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) is 72 per cent unfunded. Over US$36 million is needed to respond to identified needs. for children between now and end of 2020.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

The 2020 UNICEF HAC appeal for Uganda is seeking US$50.12 million to sustain the provision of life-saving services to vulnerable women and children. UNICEF carried forward funds totaling US$12,642,147, which have enabled UNICEF and its partners to continue implementing humanitarian interventions. By mid-year, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Office (ESARO), and the Government of Japan have contributed US$1,180,273 to UNICEF Uganda’s humanitarian response. However, the 2020 HAC still has a funding gap of US$36,297,559, or 72 per cent. UNICEF seeks additional funding to complement the government’s efforts to protect the rights of children affected by emergencies.

UNICEF Uganda is also appealing for US$15 million to support the government response to COVID-19. UNICEF has so far received US$4.2 million through generous contributions, leaving a funding gap of US$10.8 million, or 72 per cent. To help support Uganda’s immediate COVID-19 response needs, UNICEF has drawn on other resources, reprogrammed existing funds, and reallocated its regular resources, totalling US$2.1 million, to procure urgent emergency supplies and support national and district coordination and programming.