UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6 - January - December 2021

Highlights

• Uganda recorded a cumulative total of 152,571 COVID-19 cases in 2021, including 3,369 deaths.

• Uganda was home to over 1.5 million refugees and asylum-seekers, 58 per cent of whom were children, as of November 2021.

• In 2021, flooding displaced 24,303 people and affected 351,242 more, through the destruction of homes, crops, and infrastructure, and the disruption of livelihoods. Forty-eight per cent of the affected people were vulnerable children.

• In 2021, with support from UNICEF, over 140,000 children were vaccinated against polio; over 37,000 children received severe acute malnutrition (SAM) treatment; over 65,000 children accessed psychosocial support services; and over 92,322 children received formal or non-formal education, including early childhood education.

• In 2021, 133,768 people were provided with sufficient quantities of safe water for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene. Over 621,000 people were reached with critical WASH supplies (including hygiene items) and services.

• A total of 14,207,000 people were reached with risk communication messages on access to services related to the treatment or prevention of COVID-19.