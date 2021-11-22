UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5 - September - October 2021

Highlights

As of 31 October, 126,272 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, including 3,217 deaths. Positivity rates remain below 1.6 per cent for all tested samples, while about 13.6 per cent of the confirmed cases were in children, an increase from 8.5 per cent by the end of August.

345,311 people were affected by drought, floods, landslides, heavy storms and fire outbreaks between Jan and Oct 2021.

116,560 children have been vaccinated against polio from Jan to Oct 2021.

88,103 children accessed formal or non-formal education, including early learning, between Jan and Oct 2021.

40,555 individuals (18,941 males, 21,614 females) have benefitted from community-based mental health and psychosocial support between Jan and Oct 2021 through the COVID-19 response.

105,328 people cumulatively accessed safe water of appropriate quality for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene between Jan and Oct 2021.