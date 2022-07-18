UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (Mid-Year ) January - June 2022

Highlights
- The recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) shows that the food security situation in the Karamoja sub-region has deteriorated, with 520,000 people currently food-insecure (Phase 3+) compared with 360,000 in 2021. 22,740 children are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) by January 2023 if current conditions remain the same.
- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 167,935 cases and 3,621 deaths have been reported in Uganda. About 14 per cent of all confirmed cases are children. New infections have been reported since mid-May, which is suggestive of a fourth wave.
- As of June 2022, Uganda was home to over 1,529,272 refugees and asylum-seekers, 56 per cent of whom are children.
- In the first half of 2022, flooding displaced 5,315 people and affected 68,366 people through the destruction of homes, crops, and infrastructure, and the disruption of livelihood activities.
- The Government of Uganda (GoU), with support from UNICEF, vaccinated over 162,554 children against polio, provided treatment to 15,840 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition, provided mental health and psychosocial support services to over 24,986 children, and promoted access to formal and informal education, including early childhood education, to over 159,120 children. A total of 719,500 people were reached with critical WASH supplies and services.
- UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) 2022 is only 18 per cent funded.