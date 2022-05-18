UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 - March - April 2022

Highlights

The food security situation has deteriorated in the Karamoja sub-region, with 520,000 people currently food-insecure (Phase 3+) compared with 360,000 in 2021, per the Preliminary Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) scale.

If current conditions remain, 22,740 children in Karamoja are projected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) by January 2023, while 68,870 children are projected to suffer from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 164,118 cases and 3,596 deaths have been reported in Uganda. About 14 per cent of all confirmed cases have been in children.

40,258 children were vaccinated against polio during the reporting period.

45,667 children accessed formal or informal education, including early learning, with support from UNICEF.

9,667 people benefitted from community-based mental health and psychosocial support during the reporting period.