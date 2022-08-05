UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (Floods Response): August 2022

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

According to Uganda Red Cross Society1 , over the last 24 hours the Eastern region of Uganda has mostly been dry with few drizzles pouring through some areas and assessments and verifications of beneficiaries is still ongoing. 1,649 households have so far been registered for assistance in the districts of Mbale, Bulambuli, Sironko, Bukedea, Kapchorwa and Butalejja in response to flooding and landslides in Bududa. The death toll remains at 23 with two missing persons. Landslides however continue to affect some parts of Eastern region due to the already damaged landscape.

OPM and the URCS estimates that close to 600,8542 people have been affected by current floods and landslides, with 34 per cent children basing on rapid needs assessments done. Around 1.5 million people are at risk of flooding and its impacts in the area. If the rains continue, there is a high risk of these districts becoming food insecure and exacerbating the already difficult situation after a long dry spell in the past months. This will cause risks of increase in malnutrition cases, possibility of cholera/AWD cases due to limited safe water access and increase in malaria cases. High-priority lifesaving needs in the affected districts include food assistance, water supply, sanitation, hygiene promotion, health, shelter, non-food items (NFIs), child protection and nutrition services.

Government has set up an Emergency Operation Center in Mbale to coordinate the response. The District Disaster Management committees have been activated with regular meetings across all flooded regions and UNICEF is an active participant and is providing support to development of pillars for coordination and support to the communities.

On 4th August, a joint UN and Government assessment was kicked off in four affected districts of Mbale, Bududa, Kapchorwa and Bulambuli. The selection for districts was guided by the perceived severity of floods. The remaining affected districts of Bukedea, Manafwa, Namisindwa and Sironko districts will be assessed today. Below are the findings and ongoing immediate response;