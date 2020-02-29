UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 - February 2020

Highlights

The Government of Uganda is leading preparedness and response efforts for desert locusts that invaded Uganda on 9 February 2020.

No cases of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) or COVID-19 have been confirmed in Uganda as of February 2020.

2,781 children (1,387 boys, 1,394 girls) were treated for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in refugee-hosting districts and the Karamoja sub-region as of February 2020.

35,567 children (17,674 boys, 17,893 girls) accessed early childhood education in the West Nile sub-region as of February 2020.

The Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) is only 27 per cent funded, hindering UNICEF’s 2020 emergency response.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

The UNICEF 2020 HAC appeal for Uganda is seeking US$50.12 million to sustain the provision of life-saving services to vulnerable women and children in Uganda. UNICEF carried forward funds totaling US$12,642,147, which have enabled UNICEF and its partners to continue implementing humanitarian interventions. In 2020, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and the UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Office (ESARO) have generously contributed US$593,225 and US$132,503, respectively, to UNICEF Uganda’s humanitarian response. However, the 2020 HAC still has a funding gap of US$36,752,104 (73 per cent). Without sufficient funding, an estimated 20,000 children will not be treated for SAM in refugee hosting districts and Karamoja region, more than 190,000 people will not have access to sufficient quantities of water of appropriate quality, and more than 41,000 children will not receive the psychosocial support they need. UNICEF seeks additional funding to complement the government’s efforts to protect the rights of children affected by emergencies.