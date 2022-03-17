UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1 - January - February 2022

Highlights

• 212,675 COVID-19 cases and 3,664 deaths have been reported in Uganda since the start of the pandemic. 60,104 cases were recorded during this reporting period. About 13.6 per cent of all confirmed cases have been in children.

• 966 people were affected by droughts, floods, landslides, heavy storms, and fire outbreaks during the reporting period.

• 48,933 children were vaccinated against polio during the reporting period.

• 16,897 children accessed formal or non-formal education, including early learning with support from UNICEF.

• 8,848 individuals (4,222 males and 4,626 females) benefitted from community-based mental health and psychosocial support during the reporting period.

• A total of 128,000 people were reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene supplies and services during the reporting period.

• 2,182 children received treatment from health centres for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) during the reporting period