UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 1: January - February 2021

Highlights

• With schools reopening in a phased manner beginning in March 2021, about two million out-of-school children will remain in need of education assistance following the Government’s closure of schools to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• UNICEF’s health in emergencies programme remains grossly underfunded (87 per cent) with only 33,259 children (26 per cent of the target) vaccinated against polio as of February 2021.

• Recreational and psychosocial support services continued to be provided through mobile teams reaching 1,797 children (966 boys and 831 girls) and caregivers with home-based mental health and psychosocial support services