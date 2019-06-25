UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report - May 2019

Highlights

Nearly 11,200 refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan arrived in Uganda in May, bringing the total population of new arrivals since January 2019 to approximately 44,000 people.

With UNICEF support, over 18,800 children were immunized against measles in refugee-hosting districts.

Over 412,000 children aged 6-59 months have received Vitamin A supplementation in West Nile since the beginning of the year.

Following several months of dry weather that threatened crop and livelihoods in eastern Uganda, rainfall levels increased towards the end of May. However, severe food insecurity—particularly in the regions of Karamoja and Teso—is ongoing.

Since the start of the year, over 8,000 children with Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) in Karamoja and across 12 refugee-hosting districts have been treated for SAM by the Government of Uganda (GoU) with support from UNICEF.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs.

Refugees

Uganda remains the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa with over 1.2 million refugees and asylum-seekers, according to UNHCR and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM). Approximately 815,831 people are from South Sudan, 339,476 from the DRC, 39,647 from Burundi, and 29,170 from Somalia. Over 44,000 refugees from South Sudan and DRC arrived in the period January to May 2019.

Despite the signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) on 11 September 2018, the humanitarian situation in the country remains grave, with UNHCR, OPM, UNICEF, and other partners preparing for a possible surge in refugee arrivals from the Equatoria region of the country in the wake of reports of deteriorating security conditions. Preliminary reports indicate that a majority of South Sudanese in Uganda are not willing to return home due to insecurity, generalized violence, and a lack of political stability. UNICEF and humanitarian partners are continuing to prepare for a similar surge in new arrivals from eastern DRC due to security concerns.

In May, OPM, UNHCR, and partners launched the revised Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for Uganda for 2019-2020, calling for more funding to support refugees and host communities given anticipated increases in the refugee population (from 1.25 million to 1.3 million) by the end of 2020. The plan, which stands at US$ 927 million for 2019 alone, was revised downwards following verification of the numbers of refugees registered in Uganda in 2018.1 The plan articulates ongoing needs to support emergency response, restoration of the environment, and support to livelihoods.

Disease Outbreaks

Ebola Preparedness and Response: By the end of May 2019, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre at the Ministry of Health (MoH) had not reported any suspected or confirmed cases of EVD in Uganda. However, by 11 June, there were three confirmed EVD cases in Kasese district in Uganda. The three individuals had travelled to Uganda from the DRC, and all three have since died. The UNICEF response to the confirmed cases of Ebola is being reported in a separate EVD Situation Report. The EVD section of this report relates to UNICEF’s preparedness efforts in May.

Uganda remains the most at risk country in the region for cross border importation of EVD. Since August 2018, UNICEF, in partnership with the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) and district health teams, has supported MoH in reaching over 2.3 million persons with information on Ebola prevention, control, reporting, and care-seeking through approximately 340,000 household visits and 14,000 community group meetings at primary schools, churches and mosques, market places, bus stops, and funeral gatherings.

Measles Outbreaks: A total of 91 districts (71 per cent of all districts in the country) have investigated at least one suspected case of measles in their jurisdiction. The Ministry of Health has tasked all districts with conducting active searches for measles cases in their health facilities and communities to increase detection and reporting. In May, UNICEF supported the government in immunizing a total of 18,882 children against measles, bringing UNICEF’s achievement against the 2019 target to 30 per cent.

Yellow Fever Virus: In May 2019, MoH declared a yellow fever outbreak after cases were reported in Masaka and Koboko districts, in central and northern Uganda respectively. The rapid response teams of the MoH, in collaboration with district teams, conducted contact tracing and monitoring of line-listed contacts of the index cases. Additionally, MoH drafted a request to the International Coordination Group on vaccines for a reactive campaign in the two affected districts.

Hydro-Meteorological Conditions

Dry Conditions in Karamoja and Teso Regions: Regional monitoring reports show that rainfall from March to mid-May was below 80 percent of the country’s average, delaying planting by four to six weeks in north-eastern Uganda.2 By mid-May, above-average rainfall was reported in the northeast, which may nevertheless produce below-average yields in much of the region. By the end of May, pastoralist populations were reported to have returned to the area after having left in search of pasture and water earlier in the year. The situation continues to be monitored, with UNICEF’s main concern being the overuse of and stress on existing boreholes during the extended dry season, which has led to extensive mechanical failures with the infrastructure.