UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report - January to June 2019

Highlights

Uganda remains the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa with over 1.29 million refugees and asylum seekers, of whom 61 per cent are children. In 2019, over 56,000 new refugees arrived from South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and Burundi.

The Government of Uganda (GoU), with support from UNICEF, vaccinated over 167,000 children against measles, provided Vitamin A supplementation to nearly 450,000 children, psychosocial support services to over 20,000 children, and promoted access to early childhood education for over 44,000 children.

Uganda continued to respond to multiple disease outbreaks. On 11 June, the Ministry of Health (MoH) reported an outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Kasese District, which resulted in three confirmed cases and three deaths. The outbreak has since been contained as no new cases have been reported.

UNICEF continues to support the MoH in the preparedness and response efforts for EVD. Since the beginning of the year, UNICEF and partners reached over 1.2 million people with EVD prevention and control messages through house-to-house visits and community meetings.

The Karamoja and northern sub-regions of Uganda suffered from dry conditions and delayed rains. UNICEF supported treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) for over 5,000 children in Karamoja.

UNICEF’s Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal is 81 per cent unfunded. Over US$ 41 million are needed to respond to identified needs for children between now and the end of 2019.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Refugees

Uganda remains the third largest refugee-hosting country in the world1 and the largest in Africa, with over 1.29 million refugees and asylum-seekers, according to UNHCR and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).2 Over 830,000 are from South Sudan, 350,000 from the DRC, 41,000 from Burundi, and 60,000 from Somalia, Rwanda and other countries. Sixty-one per cent of the refugee population, or nearly 790,000 persons, are children, and at least 36,000 of refugee children are unaccompanied or separated. The average daily influx in the first half of the year included 135 persons from South Sudan and 164 from the DRC.

In May, OPM, UNHCR, and partners launched the revised Refugee Response Plan (RRP) for Uganda for 2019-2020. The Plan was revised downwards following verification of the numbers of refugees registered in Uganda in 2018. The RRP has a funding requirement of US$ 927 million for 2019, and forecasts new population movements of 50,000 persons from South Sudan, 80,000 from the DRC, and 5,000 from Burundi by the end of the year.3 In June, OPM, UNHCR and partners began revising the contingency plans for an increased influx from South Sudan and the DRC due to ongoing security concerns in these countries. The GoU continues to promote a favourable protection environment for refugees, grounded in the 2006 Refugee Act and 2010 Refugee Regulations. The GoU promotes a policy of granting prima facie refugee status to South Sudanese and Congolese refugees, and promotes initiatives and mechanisms that seek to address the needs of both refugees and host communities in line with the 2017 Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF).

In January, the MoH launched the Health Sector Integrated Refugee Response Plan (HSIRRP) for refugees and host communities, aimed at increasing equitable access to and utilization of quality health services for refugees and host communities. Refugee health regularly contends with new or re-emerging conditions, including cholera outbreaks, EVD scares, measles, and polio. The latest data on nutrition indicates that the prevalence of Global Acute Malnutrition in settlements hosting refugees from the DRC and Burundi is within the acceptable standard of below 5 per cent, while prevalence in settlements hosting South Sudanese is considered poor (5 – 9 per cent) or even serious (10 – 14 per cent).5 Overall access to safe water in refugee-hosting districts stands at 18.7 litres per person per day (l/p/d) as of December 2018, against a target of 20 liters.6 Most water infrastructure developed in the settlements is temporary, and there is a reported lack of integrated water resource management. On average, 76 per cent of both host-community and refugee households reported having a single household latrine. Unavailability of construction materials for family latrines, coupled with low levels of community participation, have delayed shifts from communal to family latrines for South Sudanese refugees.

In Uganda, refugee children have access to universal primary education, pre-primary and secondary education, vocational training, and tertiary institutions. In the first six months of the year, gross enrolment in primary schools among refugees increased to 72 per cent from 58 per cent in late 2017. However, due to limited resources and infrastructure, many children continue to remain out of school. Among an estimated 100,000 secondary school-aged refugees in Uganda, low levels of enrolment are compounded by a major gender gap: just nine per cent of refugee girls aged 14-17 are in secondary school compared to 19 per cent of refugee boys in the same age bracket.

Refugee children in Uganda continue to face serious protection risks, including family separation, physical, sexual, and gender-based violence, psychosocial distress, and other forms of violence.

Among refugee households, 31 per cent reported having at least one orphan, 10 per cent reported at least one unaccompanied minor, and 25 per cent reported at least one separated minor.

Challenges identified by child protection partners include limited funding for implementation and limited numbers of caseworkers relative to the number of children that require support.9

Disease Outbreaks

In the first half of the year, Uganda experienced outbreaks of cholera, Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), yellow fever virus, measles, Rift Valley fever, and EVD.

Cholera: In January, a cholera outbreak was reported in Kampala District, resulting in three deaths. In June, Uganda declared an outbreak in Bududa District, which resulted in one death. The Bududa outbreak was associated with contamination of water sources following mudslides experienced in the district in May.

Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever: Since the beginning of the year, the MoH has confirmed five cases of CCHF from the districts of Wakiso, Masindi, Kiruhura, Kikuube, and Mubende, with two confirmed deaths. The MoH with support from partners including UNICEF responded by deploying national rapid response teams to support case investigations, management, contact tracing, and dissemination of CCHF awareness messages.

Yellow Fever Virus: In May, the MoH declared a yellow fever outbreak after 2 cases were reported, one in Masaka District and another in Koboko District. The MoH and district rapid response teams contained the outbreaks with active community and health facility searches, contact listing, tracing, and monitoring of line-listed contacts.

Rift Valley Fever: In April, the MoH rapidly responded and contained a fatal case of Rift Valley Fever in Kasese District.

Measles: In the first half of the year, the MoH reported 13,514 measles cases, with 48 fatalities across the country. The rationing of measles vaccines at the national level, which has resulted in frequent stock-outs in districts and health facilities, and is compounded by irregular outreach activities, are underlying factors contributing to the outbreaks.

Ebola Virus Disease: On 11 June, the MoH reported a confirmed EVD outbreak in Kasese District, which resulted in three confirmed cases and three deaths. The GoU responded promptly to the EVD confirmation, developed a three-month National EVD Response Plan valued at US$ 17.2 million, and continues to actively manage the response with support from WHO and other partners, including UNICEF. While there has been no new reported EVD case since June, there remains a high risk of cross-border spread of the disease especially in Kasese District, given the recent influx of DRC refugees into Uganda. Furthermore, on 30 June, an EVD case was confirmed in the DRC only 7 kilometres from the border with Arua District in Uganda. EVD preparedness and response coordination was activated in Arua, highlighting the need for strengthened surveillance and infection, prevention, and control.

Hydro-Meteorological Conditions

The March-April rainy season was reported as one of the worst on record in Uganda since 1981, before recovering in late May and early June.10 In the Karamoja region, the late start of the rainy season led to failed or stunted early-planted crops, significant delays in land preparation and planting, and widespread replanting, which could significantly impact nutritional outcomes. Since December 2018, the total number of Moderate Acute Malnutrition admissions in Karamoja showed a gradual rising trend, showing a 25 per cent increase between January and May, and SAM admissions in January-April 2019 were reported at 42 per cent above 2018 levels.11 Furthermore, due to population movement out of the region in search of better pastures and water, UNICEF observed reduced participation of children in schools.