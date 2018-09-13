UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report - August 2018

Highlights

Following the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on 1 August, UNICEF and partners are supporting the Government with preparedness efforts that include community mobilization, psychosocial support as well as water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) interventions in eight districts bordering the DRC.

Over 7,000 refugees from DRC and nearly 2,000 refugees from South Sudan arrived in Uganda in June-July 2018. Sixty per cent of the over 1.4 million refugees in Uganda are children in dire need of health, nutrition, WASH, protection and education services.

In the South Sudan and DRC refugee hosting settlements, nearly 90,000 children have received psychosocial support at child friendly spaces. In addition, 3,916 children with severe acute malnutrition have been provided with appropriate care.

Nearly 350,000 children were vaccinated against cholera in the high-risk sub counties of Hoima out of a targeted 361,000.

60,000 children, men, and women accessed safe waterin June and July 2018.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Refugees: According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), in June-July 2018, Uganda received over 7,000 refugees from DRC and nearly 2,000 refugees from South Sudan. Uganda continues to be home to over 1.5 million refugees and asylum seekers, with over 1 million from South Sudan, more than 300,000 from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), over 40,000 from Burundi, and nearly 40,000 from Somalia, among other countries.Data collection and assessment tools on measures, services and safeguards available for the protection of women and children in all refugee settlements in Uganda have been endorsed by an interagency task force that UNICEF is a part of. Uganda’s progressive refugee policy grants refugees freedom of movement, the right to seek employment and establish businesses, and access to public services such as education, health care and justice. In refugee hosting districts, services are integrated with government service delivery systems.

Disease outbreaks:

Ebola Preparedness

On 1 August 2018, an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak was declared in Mabalako Health zone, Beni territory, in the North Kivu Province of the DRC. The Ministry of Health (MoH) of Uganda and partners, including UNICEF, are supporting high risk districts to develop EVD preparedness and response plans and put in place contingency measures to respond to any case that may be reported in the future.

Cholera Outbreak

Uganda, through the MoH, has contained a cholera outbreak in 6 out of the 10 districts that were affected since February. Cholera cases are still active in the districts of Kampala, Mbale, Kween and Bulambuli. The cholera outbreak in Hoima, Kyegegwa and Kagadi districts, associated with the influx of DRC refugees, was controlled by a multi-sectoral response by MoH and partners using traditional interventions (surveillance/laboratory, social mobilization, WASH, case management) in addition to the Oral Cholera Vaccine.

Other Outbreaks

Other outbreaks affecting women and children are Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever in the districts of Kakumiro, Isingiro and Mukono districts 2 where eight cases including three deaths occurred, representing a case fatality rate (CFR) of 37.5 per cent; an ongoing Anthrax outbreak in Kween (Eastern Uganda), Arua (West Nile) and Kiruhura (Western Uganda), with seven cases confirmed; and 12 districts3 with confirmed outbreaks of Rift Valley Fever (RVF), including 43 cases with 7 reported deaths CFR of 16.3 per cent. The MoHhas also announced an outbreak of measles in 73 districts across the country, the most affected districts beingAmuru, Gulu, Bullisa, Oyam,Kole and Bundibugyo. In Bundibugyo,the cumulative number of cases admitted in government facilities is 230.