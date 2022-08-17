UNICEF Uganda Floods Response (Update #3)

Situation Overview & Humanitarian Needs

Results from the joint rapid in-depth needs assessments carried out by the Office of the Prime Minister and the district local governments (DLGs) jointly with Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) and United Nations agencies (WFP, UNCRO, UNFPA, UN Women, UNICEF, FAO, IOM, UNDSS, UNHCR, and UNDP) among affected people in the Elgon belt; Mbale district and City, Bududa, Bulambuli, Namisindwa, Kapchorwa, Sironko and Manafwa as well as the neighboring Bukedea district in the Teso sub region have been shared at regional level with below highlights;