UNICEF Uganda: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5 (Reporting Period: July 2020)

Highlights

• As of 31 July 2020, the Government of Uganda had reported a cumulative total of 1,176 coronavirus cases, including 1,029 recoveries and four deaths. Of the reported cases, 35 were frontline health workers and 55 were children.

Cumulatively, more than 272,000 people had been tested for the coronavirus.

• Since the beginning of the response, 4,790,499 women and children (2,385,669 male, 2,404,830 female) were reached with essential health services; 913,786 primary caregivers of children (women) were counselled on infant and young child feeding (IYCF); 7,834 pregnant women living with HIV received antiretrovirals (ARVs) to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV and for their own health; and 290,032 people (142,116 male, 147,916 female) were reached with WASH supplies and services in 32 UNICEF focus districts.

• Since the beginning of the response, a total of 10,085,243 people (5,022,451 male, 5,062,792 female) were reached with COVID-19 prevention messages, and 2,126 children, parents and primary caregivers were supported with community-based mental health psychosocial support (MHPSS) services.

• Schools in Uganda remain closed with the government launching a long-distance education programme through radio and television; and distributing paper-based home-learning materials.

• The UNICEF COVID-19 Response Plan has a funding gap of 72 per cent.