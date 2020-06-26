UNICEF Uganda: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 3 (Reporting Period: 1 to 15 June 2020)

Highlights

 As of 15 June, Uganda had confirmed a cumulative total of 724 COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries, and zero deaths, with more than 150,000 tests conducted. Of confirmed cases, 27 were of frontline health workers and 27 were of children. During the reporting period, Uganda recorded an increase in local transmission and a shift from sporadic cases to clusters of community spread.

 Since the beginning of the response, 5,940,112 people (2,958,176 male, 2,981,936 female) were reached with COVID-19 prevention messages, and 471 children, parents and primary caregivers were supported with community-based mental health psychosocial support (MHPSS) services.

 As of June 15, a total of 68,397 children (34,062 boys, 34,335 girls) had been reached with home-based / distance learning support.

 Since the last reporting period, 353,833 women and children (176,209 male, 177,624 female) were reached with essential health services; 75,661 primary caregivers of children (mothers) received infant and young child feeding (IYCF) counselling; and 4,441 pregnant women living with HIV continued to receive antiretrovirals (ARVs) to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV and for their own health.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF Uganda is appealing for US$15 million to support the government response to COVID-19. UNICEF has so far received US$4.2 million through generous contributions, leaving a funding gap of US$10.8 million or 72 per cent.

To help support Uganda’s immediate COVID-19 response needs, UNICEF has drawn on other resources, reprogrammed existing funds, and reallocated its regular resources, totalling US$2.7 million, to procure urgent emergency supplies and support national and district coordination and programming.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 15 June, the Government of Uganda reported a cumulative total of 724 COVID-19 cases among nationals and 924 cases among foreigners. Among Ugandans, there have been 27 confirmed cases in children and 27 cases in health care workers. Since the start of the epidemic, Uganda has reported zero COVID-19 deaths and 351 recoveries. The majority of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda continue to be male (87 per cent) and 66 per cent (476) of the cases are imported by travelers and cross-border truck drivers from neighbouring Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan. During the reporting period, Uganda recorded a rise in local transmissions accounting for 34 per cent (248) of cases, and a shift from sporadic cases to clusters of community spread. ‘Hot-spot’ areas include the border districts with high-volume points of entry from South Sudan, Tanzania, and Kenya, as well as Kampala (see the map).

As of 15 June 2020, Uganda reported having conducted more than 150,000 tests. More than 1,700 people, including 62 children, were under institutional quarantine in 68 facilities across 52 districts. The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 494 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 17 children admitted to 15 designated isolation and treatment facilities. The majority of admitted cases continued to be asymptomatic, mild or moderate. During the reporting period, due to an increasing number of confirmed cases, the bed occupancy rate reached 80 per cent. This prompted MoH to expand its isolation and treatment capacity, and to review its current hospitalization strategy. As part of this strategy, the government adapted the National Namboole Stadium to accommodate over 1,500 isolation beds and proceeded to set up isolation tents for an additional 440 beds in proximity to national and regional referral hospitals that had already been designated as COVID-19 case management facilities.

The gradual lifting of the national lockdown measures has been accompanied by intensified communication of the Presidential directives on the mandatory use of masks in public places and the observance of physical distancing measures. The Government of Uganda launched mass mask distribution across the country, targeting the entire population from 6 years old and above.

While expecting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases following the relaxation of some containment measures, MoH is working to decentralize all aspects of the response and continues to expand its testing, quarantine, isolation, and case management capacity. Hot-spot districts are targeted and supported on a priority basis with intensified surveillance, contact-tracing, and testing alongside enhanced community engagement.

Uganda’s COVID-19 response capacity is being challenged by limited availability of testing supplies due to global disruptions in supply chains and shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health and other frontline workers. There is also a continued need to expand case management and MHPSS capacity.