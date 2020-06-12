UNICEF Uganda: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 2 (Reporting Period: 16 to 31 May 2020)

Highlights

• As of 31 May, Uganda reported 457 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 73 recoveries and zero deaths. Seven new cases among health care workers were among the confirmed cases for this reporting period.

• Given the challenges of extending lockdown measures, the government began to gradually loosen containment measures beginning in mid-May, while imposing the mandatory wearing of masks and the observance of physical distancing measures.

• 353,833 women and children (176,209 male, 177,624 female) were reached with essential health care services during the reporting period.

• Cumulatively from April 2020, 499,929 (248,965 male, 250,964 female) primary caregivers of children were reached with infant and young child feeding (IYCF) counselling through facilities and community platforms.

• 159,671 people (78,239 male, 81,432 female) were reached with critical water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) supplies and services.

• 212 children, parents and primary caregivers were reached with community-based mental health psychosocial support (MHPSS) in May 2020.

• 61,625 children (30,689 boys, 30,936 girls) were reached with home-based/distance learning to ensure continuity of learning from April to May 2020.

Funding Overview and Partnerships

UNICEF Uganda is appealing for US$15 million to support the government response to COVID-19. UNICEF has so far received US$1,115,100 through generous contributions, leaving a funding gap of US$13.9 million or 93 per cent. To help support Uganda’s immediate COVID-19 response needs, UNICEF has drawn on other resources, reprogrammed existing funds, and reallocated its regular resources, totalling US$3.5 million, to procure urgent emergency supplies and support national and district coordination and programming.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

As of 31 May 2020, 457 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Uganda. These included nine children and seven health care workers. Since the start of the epidemic, Uganda has reported zero COVID-19 deaths and 73 recoveries. The majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda continue to be male (86 per cent). Three-quarters of the country’s cases are imported (74 per cent), with importation coming via travellers from abroad and crossborder truck drivers from neighbouring Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan. During the reporting period, new high-risk areas emerged, including refugee-hosting districts in the West Nile sub-region and other northern districts bordering South Sudan.

As of 31 May, Uganda reported having conducted more than 98,500 tests cumulatively. According to the Ministry of Health (MoH), there were 346 people on admission in 15 designated isolation and treatment facilities. More than 1,550 people were under institutional quarantine in 68 facilities across 55 districts.

A relatively low number of cases and slow epidemic progression through the end of May can be explained by prolonged and stringent quarantine measures applied by the Government of Uganda since March 31. Given the challenges of extending the lockdown measures, the government began to gradually loosen them from mid-May by first allowing private transport to resume and some markets and public offices to reopen. While border districts will remain under lockdown for an additional period, the government is set to allow public transportation to resume in early June, and is in process of discussing a partial re-opening of schools. In an attempt to slow down viral transmission, the government began requiring the mandatory use of cloth masks by everyone in public places and the observance of physical distancing measures.

While expecting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, MoH is working to decentralize all aspects of the response and continues to expand its testing, quarantine, isolation, and case management capacity. Uganda’s COVID-19 response capacity is being challenged by shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health and other frontline workers, and limited availability of testing supplies due to global disruptions in supply chains.

Hospital capacity to manage severe and critical COVID-19 cases, although expanded and strengthened during the lockdown period, may be quickly overstretched should the number of cases significantly increase.

UNICEF monitoring of the continuity of essential health services showed a 20 per cent drop in immunization for diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus (DPT3) and an 18 per cent decline in HIV-exposed infants receiving antiretrovirals (ARVs) at birth between the months of January and April 2020. Furthermore, health facility admission data showed an 8 per cent increase in severe acute malnutrition (SAM) cases nationwide, with some regions (e.g., Karamoja and West Nile) experiencing nearly 50 per cent increases. This surge in SAM cases has resulted in an overconsumption of nutrition supplies. Yet, due to global disruptions in supply chains, Uganda is likely to experience a pipeline break in SAM supplies. Delays in the provision of rapid diagnostic tests for malaria may disrupt service delivery for malaria, as well.