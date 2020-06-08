UNICEF Uganda: COVID-19 Situation Report No. 1 (Reporting Period: 1 to 15 May 2020)

Highlights

Uganda reported 61* confirmed COVID-19 cases among Ugandans, with no deaths. Of the reported cases, nine are children. The national lockdown, in place since 30 March, appears to have been effective in slowing the spread of the outbreak, but is also adversely affecting access to essential services.

3,528,922 people were reached with COVID-19 messaging on infection prevention and access to services since the beginning of the response.

During this reporting period, 48,760 children (24,282 boys, 24,478 girls) were reached with home-based/distance learning to ensure continuity of learning after schools closed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

428,294 adolescents (237,703 boys, 190,591 girls) were reached with information on how to report allegations on sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA).