Uganda
UNICEF Uganda: Annual Report 2019
A SNAPSHOT OF RESULTS IN 2019
HEALTH
Doubling in domestic financing for traditional vaccines – from UGX 11 billion in 2018/19 to UGX 21 billion in 2019/2020 – as a result of systematic UNICEF advocacy for increased domestic financing for health, HIV, nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene
16 per cent
Reduction in the number of unimmunized children within one year, achieved through UNICEF support to immunization services in 22 poorly performing districts
NUTRITION
76 per cent
Vitamin A coverage in 20 UNICEF-supported districts for nutrition, exceeding the national average of 30 per cent
54,991
Children with severe acute malnutrition who received therapeutic feeding with UNICEF support, including 14,833 children in refugee-hosting districts
HIV and AIDS
68 per cent
Improved coverage of early infant HIV diagnosis in 2019, up from 52 per cent in 2018 due to UNICEF-supported point-of-care HIV testing
42
Health facilities in nine districts that adopted the Young People and Adolescents Peer Support programme, which helps identify HIV-positive adolescents, keep them in care, and help them adhere to antiretroviral therapy
SOCIAL POLICY
8
Flagship reports on multi-dimensional and monetary-based poverty published in 2019 to strengthen UNICEF policy advocacy
1,500
Adolescent girls included in Uganda’s first urban social protection programme
WATER, SANITATION AND HYGIENE
>1,000
Villages that achieved open defecation free (ODF) status through the UNICEF-supported Community-Led Total Sanitation approach
First-ever budget line for WASH in the national education budget for 2019/2020
Created by the Ministry of Education and Sports as a result of sustained UNICEF advocacy
EDUCATION
>316,500
Girls and boys enrolled in early childhood development centres in 27 UNICEFsupported districts, reflecting a gross enrolment ratio of 30 per cent, above the target of 27 per cent per year
10.6 per cent
Percentage of girls retained in primary education in Karamoja in 2019, up from 8.4 per cent in 2017 with support from UNICEF-supported life skills programmes in schools in the sub-region
CHILD PROTECTION
3,303
Children diverted away from the formal justice system by the police, increasing Uganda’s child diversion rate to 75.8 per cent
37.5 per cent
Uganda’s rate of under-five birth registration, which has been steadily increasing due to UNICEF support
HUMANITARIAN ACTION
3.3 million
People reached by Ebola prevention messages and social mobilization activities in Kasese and other high-risk districts
740,000
Doses of cholera vaccine procured by the Ministry of Health with UNICEF support for cholera hotspots in Uganda
19.4 million
Children (9 months to 14 years) vaccinated against measles and rubella during a nationwide catch-up immunization campaign by the Ministry of Health, WHO and UNICEF with funding from GAVI
21,000
Refugee girls and boys who completed accelerated learning and skilling programmes
30,779
Refugee girls and boys who received psychosocial support in child-friendly spaces and communities