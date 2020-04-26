UNICEF Uganda: Annual Report 2019

A SNAPSHOT OF RESULTS IN 2019

HEALTH

x2

Doubling in domestic financing for traditional vaccines – from UGX 11 billion in 2018/19 to UGX 21 billion in 2019/2020 – as a result of systematic UNICEF advocacy for increased domestic financing for health, HIV, nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene

16 per cent

Reduction in the number of unimmunized children within one year, achieved through UNICEF support to immunization services in 22 poorly performing districts

NUTRITION

76 per cent

Vitamin A coverage in 20 UNICEF-supported districts for nutrition, exceeding the national average of 30 per cent

54,991

Children with severe acute malnutrition who received therapeutic feeding with UNICEF support, including 14,833 children in refugee-hosting districts

HIV and AIDS

68 per cent

Improved coverage of early infant HIV diagnosis in 2019, up from 52 per cent in 2018 due to UNICEF-supported point-of-care HIV testing

42

Health facilities in nine districts that adopted the Young People and Adolescents Peer Support programme, which helps identify HIV-positive adolescents, keep them in care, and help them adhere to antiretroviral therapy

SOCIAL POLICY

8

Flagship reports on multi-dimensional and monetary-based poverty published in 2019 to strengthen UNICEF policy advocacy

1,500

Adolescent girls included in Uganda’s first urban social protection programme

WATER, SANITATION AND HYGIENE

>1,000

Villages that achieved open defecation free (ODF) status through the UNICEF-supported Community-Led Total Sanitation approach

First-ever budget line for WASH in the national education budget for 2019/2020

Created by the Ministry of Education and Sports as a result of sustained UNICEF advocacy

EDUCATION

>316,500

Girls and boys enrolled in early childhood development centres in 27 UNICEFsupported districts, reflecting a gross enrolment ratio of 30 per cent, above the target of 27 per cent per year

10.6 per cent

Percentage of girls retained in primary education in Karamoja in 2019, up from 8.4 per cent in 2017 with support from UNICEF-supported life skills programmes in schools in the sub-region

CHILD PROTECTION

3,303

Children diverted away from the formal justice system by the police, increasing Uganda’s child diversion rate to 75.8 per cent

37.5 per cent

Uganda’s rate of under-five birth registration, which has been steadily increasing due to UNICEF support

HUMANITARIAN ACTION

3.3 million

People reached by Ebola prevention messages and social mobilization activities in Kasese and other high-risk districts

740,000

Doses of cholera vaccine procured by the Ministry of Health with UNICEF support for cholera hotspots in Uganda

19.4 million

Children (9 months to 14 years) vaccinated against measles and rubella during a nationwide catch-up immunization campaign by the Ministry of Health, WHO and UNICEF with funding from GAVI

21,000

Refugee girls and boys who completed accelerated learning and skilling programmes

30,779

Refugee girls and boys who received psychosocial support in child-friendly spaces and communities