UNICEF Uganda Annual Humanitarian Situation Report: January - December 2019

Situation in Numbers

2.4 million # of children in need of humanitarian assistance (UNICEF HAC 2019)

4 million people in need (UNICEF HAC 2019)

842,484 # of refugees and asylum seeker children

1.38 million # of refugees and asylum seekers (OPM, Pro Gres V4 31 December 2019)

Highlights

• Uganda remains the largest refugee-hosting country in Africa with over 1.38 million refugees and asylum-seekers, of which 61 per cent are children.

• Uganda responded to multiple disease outbreaks, including yellow fever, measles, malaria, cholera and Rift Valley fever. The Ebola outbreak reported in June was contained with no new cases reported as of December 2019.

• The Karamoja and northern sub-regions of Uganda were affected by dry spells and delayed rains. UNICEF mobilized additional resources from DFID and reallocated regular resources to treat over 34,000 children from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), of which 14,000 children were from Karamoja and 20,000 refugees.

• In 2019, the Government of Uganda (GoU) with support from UNICEF vaccinated over 300,000 children against measles, provided Vitamin A supplementation to nearly 954,000 children aged 6-59 months, provided recreational and psychosocial support services to over 35,000 children, and promoted access to early childhood education to over 48,000 children. The services benefitted both refugee and host children.

• UNICEF and partners reached over 3.5 million people with Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) prevention and control messages through house-to-house visits and community meetings.