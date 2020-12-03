UNHCR Uganda Weekly Update (26 November 2020)

SECURITY

Uganda’s security situation remained relatively calm and permissive to UN/HCR operations, amidst increased incidences of politically motivated unrest, resulting into several fatalities within the period under review.

The Ugandan Police confirmed 49 fatalities and 100 injuries during the two-day political unrest across the country, following the arrest of Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine – the Presidential Candidate for National Unity Platform (NUP). He was arrested in Luuka district in eastern Uganda, on Wednesday 18 November 2020.

Following reports by his mother on 20 November 2020, the remains of a 17-year-old physically impaired refugee boy, was discovered on 21 November 2020, abandoned within Byabakora 4 Zone, in Kyaka II refugee settlement. Indications suggest that the minor was strangled by unknown persons before setting the body ablaze. There is no suspect apprehended in relation to the incident, but police investigations are on going.

In a separate incidence, the body of a 60-year-old female refugee of Rwandan origin was also discovered along the road within the settlement at around 20:00 hours on 21 November 2020. According to the Police, there are so far no indications that the deceased died as a result of physical attack. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained through post-mortem.

On 20 November 2020, during an alleged domestic violence, a refugee woman of Congolese origin was murdered by her husband who is reported to be a drug abuser. The suspect was arrested and is being detained by the Police for further investigations.