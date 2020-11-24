UNHCR Uganda Weekly Update (19 November 2020)

SECURITY

As a result of the arrest of the National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Presidential Candidate, Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, in Luuka District on 18 November 2020, spontaneous demonstrations took place on the streets of Kampala, its suburbs and some districts in East, Central and Northern Uganda. Burning car-tyres were used to block roads; posters of presidential candidates were pulled and cars, especially those with government number-plates were attacked. It is said that the people behind the demonstrations were supporters of the NUP. The security forces responded to the situation with tear gas and live bullets in the air and at civilians, to disperse the demonstrators, leaving scores injured and others arrested.

Cases of civil unrest were also reported to have continued in different parts of Kampala on 19 November 2020, with the police having run ins with demonstrators. The security situation was reported to be relatively calm in other areas of the country.

NEW DEVELOPMENT AND IMPACT ON THE REFUGEE OPERATION IN UGANDA

On 17 November 2020, Ms. Mahoua Parums, the Deputy Representative of UNHCR Uganda, and Mr. Gilbert Assi, the VIVO Energy Managing Director, officiated at the handover ceremony of a 50,000 litre fuel tank to UNHCR in Nakivale refugee settlement. The event was also attended by other important dignitaries including refugee leaders. Ms. Parums thanked VIVO Energy for the good partnership with UNHCR, and asked AIRD, the implementing partner, to manage the fuel station well and ensure accountability and improved service delivery to persons of concern.

The Head of Cooperation from the Embassy of Belgium to Uganda and South Sudan, visited UNHCR Field Office in Kyaka II on 16 November 2020. The mission paid a courtesy call at OPM and UNHCR. They visited the Mukondo Women Centre where mask production is taking place, as well as Mukondo Primary School.